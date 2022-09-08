Anim Yirenkyi Foundation supports Essam Government Hospital with blood 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Debeiso(WN/R), Sept. 08, GNA – A non-governmental organization, Anim Yirenkyi Foundation, in collaboration with Bia Lamplighter College of Education and the Essam Government Hospital have donated more than 50 pints of blood to stock the Essam Government Hospital Blood Bank.

The donation, which formed part of a health screening exercise, was to get more blood to support the Essam government hospital blood Bank.

In all, more than 200 students of Bia Lamplight College of Education, a cross section of the public and some media personnel participated in the exercise.

Mr. Andrews Anim Yirenkyi, a journalist and founder of Anim Yirenkyi Foundation said the Foundation has in the past nine years supported the Essam Government Hospital Blood Bank with blood to help save lives especially pregnant women and children under five.

He said some time ago, the Essam government hospital recorded high anemia cases among children under five, hence the initiative to annually support the facility with blood to stem the situation.

Dr Francis Amissah, Bia West District Director of Health Services, lauded the initiative stressing, that blood shortage was a major challenge facing the health directorate.

He entreated Ghanaians especially Bia West residents to always donate blood to save lives in the area especially among children under five and pregnant women.

He called on individuals and other organisations to emulate the Foundation and support the Directorate with more blood.

Ms. Appiah Evelyn, a level 100 student at Bia Lamplighter College of Education, lauded the students Representation Council of the college and encouraged the students to always avail themselves during such exercises since it was for a worthy a course.

GNA

