Amanokrom lights up in rich culture and tradition 

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Amanokrom (E/R), Sept. 18, GNA – Akuapem Chiefs and people displayed their rich culture and tradition on Saturday when they thronged Amanokrom with various customs, practices, dances and performances in colourful traditional clothing and regalia.

Resplendent in beautifully crafted Kente fabrics, gold jewelry and other regalia, Nana Osim Kwatia II, Amanokromhene, danced to welcome chiefs and dignitaries who joined him to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his reign at a durbar at the forecourt of Amanokrom Palace.

The anniversary durbar which coincided with the local Odwira festival, was graced by the Akuapemhene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III.

The anniversary was on the theme: “Gyaseman, a Model for Progress, Prosperity and Development.”

Some natives of Amanokrom were honoured by Nana Osim Kwatia II, who is also the Gyasehene of Akuapem Traditional Area, for their contribution to the development of the area.

