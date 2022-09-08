About 8 million Ghanaians are illiterate – GSS 

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, Sept. 8, GNA – Findings from an upcoming report from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reveals that 7.9 million persons aged six years and older in Ghana are illiterates.

This, it said, meant that they could not read and write with understanding.

This was contained in a statement issued by GSS as it shares census statistics on illiteracy as part of commemoration of World Literacy Day.

The statement said 4.6 million of the illiterates were females and 3.3 million males, indicating a female disadvantage that has been persistent over time.

The report also finds that between the 2010 and 2021 Population and Housing Censuses (PHC), 1.2 million more illiterate adults, 15 years and older were added to the population, from 4.3 million in 2010 to 5.5 million in 2021.

It said Ghana had lower levels of adult literacy compared to lower middle income and sub-Saharan African countries after three years of the provisions on illiteracy captured in the Education Strategic Plan (ESP) 2018-2030.

“This has necessitated the production of the 2021 PHC Thematic Report Brief on illiteracy in Ghana which will be released later this month. The report provides direction for stakeholders to target hotspots and drivers of illiteracy in Ghana as it focuses on three broad areas; trends, patterns and correlates of illiteracy,” the statement said.

It said an earlier report, the 2021 PHC General Report on Literacy and Education which presented data on literacy in English and local languages, current school attendance, and educational attainment disaggregated by sex, region and type of locality, was available to download from www.census2021.statsghana.gov.gh

The GSS provides comprehensive, reliable, quality, relevant, accurate and timely statistical information to guide national development as stipulated in Section 3 of the Statistical Service Act, 2019 (Act 1003).

Its vision is to be a trusted provider of statistical services for good governance and its mission, to lead the efficient production and management of quality official statistics based on international standards, using competent staff for evidence-based decision- making, in support of national development.

GSS also produces monthly and quarterly data on important economic indicators such as inflation, Consumer Price Index (CP), Producer Price Index (PPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as well as population, housing, demographic and economic data at the locality, district, and national levels from routine surveys and censuses.

The statistics generated by GSS can be utilised by a wide cross-section of users, including the public sector, businesses, academia, civil society organisations and development partners.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

