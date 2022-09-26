26 lecturers benefit from ‘Skills4Success’ programme  

Accra, Sept. 29, GNA – A total of 26 lecturers have benefitted from the “Skills4Success” programme, which seeks to improve their media and information literacy skills.

The “Skills4Success” programme, which started in November last year, was developed by the British Council in partnership with the Wikimedia Foundation and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.

The 26 lecturers and student tutors selected from the various colleges of education and universities across the country were equipped with factual writing skills aimed at improving the academic performance of their students as well as their employability skills.

Dr Samuel Kwesi Nkansah, the Senior Lecturer at the Department of English, University of Cape Coast, revealed in an interview that the training programme exposed them to new ways of improving the skills of their students through the usage of various digital skills.

“For those of us involved in training teachers for our basic schools, it is imperative that we find ways of making teaching more effective and relevant.

”The journey has been very fruitful and the programme was aimed towards helping us educate our students well and we can go out there and implement the training we have acquired here,” he stated.

Dr Nkansah further stated that the training was very crucial and in the right direction, as the new curriculum missed provision for the inclusion of ICT training.

Madam Shongai Ziki, the Regional Support Schools Manager at the British Council, stated that they were able to pass on knowledge in areas of digital literacy and factual knowledge to student tutors, which would be passed on further to learners at the basic schools.

”Most of the lecturers during the training programme have attained a better understanding of how to utilise the Internet as a learning and research resource,” she said.

Madam Ziki also stated that the confidence of the participant in the use of digital tools were boosted with the programme.

The 26 lecturers and student tutors were selected from the University of Cape Coast, University of Winneba, St. Louis College of Education, Bagabaga, and Presbyterian Colleges of Education.

The pilot programme which started in Ghana is expected to be extended to other African countries, namely Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

GNA

