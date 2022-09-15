15 entrepreneurs honoured to climax Fetu  Afahye celebrations

Accra, Sept 08, GNA – Fifteen entrepreneurs, and corporate executives from the Central Region have been honoured at the maiden edition of the Central Region Homecoming Business and Investment Gala Dinner and Awards 2022.

They were recognised for their exemplary contribution towards the socio-economic development of the region and the country at large

The event which was held to climax the 2022 Fetu Afahye celebration was organised on the theme, “Promoting Tourism, Business and Investment Development in Central Region”.

It sought to promote sustainable development by fostering peace and unity that would inure to the establishment of long-term business relations and investment partnerships between indigenes and the Diaspora.

The Central Region Homecoming Business and Investment Gala Dinner and Awards 2022 was organised by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Oguaa Traditional Council, and the Central Regional Coordinating Council.

Some awardees on the night included, Mr Yofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Dr. James Ato Orleans-Lindsay – Executive Chairman-JL Holdings and Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah—Chairman of the African Business Centre for Developing Education, who were respectively adjudged the Outstanding Business and Investment Personality of the Decade, Outstanding Personality of the Decade and Outstanding Public Service Personality of the Decade within the region.

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, was named Outstanding Central Region Woman Public Officer of the Year; Nana Pokoo Aikins 1, Ngumhene of Kakumdo Traditional Area and the Central Region Chairman of Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, received the Outstanding Central Region Building Materials Entrepreneur of the Decade Award.

Others were Nana Sam Brew Butler, Founder and Chairman of Cenpower Generation Company Limited, who was adjudged the Outstanding Central Region Entrepreneur of the Decade Award; Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, Founder and CEO of COA Research and Manufacturing Company limited, named Outstanding Industrialist of the Year 2021 for the Region, while Mr. Thomas Ayensah-Chief Executive- Cape Coast Pharmacy, named Outstanding Central Region Pharmaceutical Entrepreneur of the Decade.

The rest were Mr Frank Hutchful (Oguaa Akoto) –CEO Hutchland City, Mr Robert Kinsford Kutin Jnr CEO, Allship Logistics Ltd and Alhaji Habibu Ibrahim, CEO of Alhaji Habibu Ibrahim Enterprise, who were accordingly declared as Outstanding Central Region Tourism and Hospitality Entrepreneur of the Decade, Outstanding Central Region Freight Forwarding Entrepreneur of the Decade and Outstanding Central Region Oil & Gas Entrepreneur of the Decade.

Mr John William Appiah, Chief Executive –Legna Construction Works Ltd, claimed the award for the Outstanding Central Region Building Construction Entrepreneur of the Decade Award while COA Mixture was adjudged as the Outstanding Central Region Product of the Year 2021.

In attendance were Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, Omanhene of Oguaa Traditional Council; Kweku Ricketts Hagan, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South and Mr. Kingsley Agyei-Boahene, Chief Director of Central Regional Coordinating Council.

GNA

