World Lung Cancer Day: AstraZeneca commits to bridge gap in lung cancer care across Africa



Accra, Aug. 01, GNA – In the observation of World Lung Cancer Day, AstraZeneca has committed to improve lung cancer outcomes in Africa by offering screening for early detection.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide, with an estimated 2 million diagnoses and 1.8 million deaths annually.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory 2020, the incidence of lung cancer in various regions of Africa is as follows: South Africa is 27.5 and 9.3, North Africa is 19.3 and 3.5, East Africa 4.2 and 3.0, Middle Africa 3.4 and 1.8, and West Africa is 2.8 and 1.8 all per 100,000 for males and females, respectively.

In Africa, over 90 per cent of lung cancer cases are diagnosed at a late stage, leading to a five-year survival rate of less than 1 per cent, however, early detection through regular screening can significantly improve the grim statistics.

A news statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said, AstraZeneca was committed to enhancing health outcomes for lung cancer patients through initiatives that support prevention, early detection, and patient advocacy, aimed to ensure advanced treatments were accessible to all who needed them.

It said one such intervention was the “Connect to Care initiative”, developed in collaboration with Axios International to improve the diagnostic journey for lung cancer patients by ensuring timely and accurate diagnoses.

The statement said, Diagnostic Patient Navigation programme was another significant initiative, which supports patients from the initial suspicion of lung cancer through to a confirmed diagnosis.

It said the programme aimed to facilitate timely access to diagnostic facilities, provide essential information to empower patients, and ensure the proper handling and delivery of tissue specimens for EGFR testing in Kenya.

It added that, AstraZeneca has also supported the installation of EGFR testing capabilities in partnership with Aga Khan University Hospital, addressing the fragmented cancer diagnostic landscape in Kenya by building a referral network to streamline diagnosis and treatment pathways.

It said in the course of fighting lung cancer, AstraZeneca had commenced molecular testing in Nigeria, marking a significant advancement in oncology care in the region, aiming to provide precise lung cancer diagnoses to numerous patients.

Dr Khomotso Mashilane, Medical Director at AstraZeneca, said, early detection and precise diagnosis were pivotal in improving lung cancer outcomes.

He said initiatives were designed to streamline the diagnostic pathway and enhance patient care.

“We are committed to leveraging our expertise and resources to bring advanced diagnostic capabilities to more regions, ensuring that patients receive timely and effective treatment,” he added.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

