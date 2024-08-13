We will implement ’24-hour Economy’ gradually — Mahama 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Aug. 13, GNA – Mr John Dramani Mahama, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, says implementation of the proposed “24-hour Economy” agenda would be done gradually when he is elected in December.

He said some state institutions and agencies could start working 24 hours whereas the private sector would take up the policy voluntarily and be offered incentives to that effect.

Mr Mahama was answering questions at the NDC Town Hall Meeting dubbed, “Conversations With Mahama” at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

“It [24-hour Economy] is not going to be one night event, it is a process and voluntary. On the part of government, we have what we control…For instance, we can ask Customs to start working 24 hours because it is a state agency.

“We can ask the port to work 24 hours so that people can clear their goods at any time in the day or the night…Anything to do with state agencies, we can do 24 hours because we control that.

“With regard to manufacturing and [private] businesses, it is voluntary; you cannot go and compel people and say, by this day, you must start working three shifts; so, you have to give them incentives,” he noted.

The incentives, he explained, could be in the form of low interest loans and tax waivers for private businesses to expand production and employ more people.

“It is not going be an overnight thing but we will start the process and it is our hope that we will go far with it in four years and any government that comes, can continue with the policy.” Mr Mahama stated.

“24-hour Economy” is one of the lead campaign messages of the NDC, intended to help improve the economic fortunes of the country and create jobs for the youth.

The “Mahama Conversations” which coincided with International Youth Day, afforded young people the opportunity to interact with the NDC Presidential Candidate as he sought to justify why the electorate must give him the nod in the 2024 election.

Mr Mahama reiterated his commitment to abolish some taxes, including the 10 per cent tax on betting income, COVID-19 Levy, and E-levy, introduced by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

He added that his administration would explore other avenues to help plug the revenue gap that would be created following cancellation of the identified levies.

The former President said the next NDC administration would work to create jobs in other sectors of the economy for unemployed youth, instead of them clamouring to join the security services due to limited job opportunities.

He reaffirmed the prosecution of corrupt government officials, saying: “The greatest fight against corruption is not prosecuting political opponents but prosecuting your own [party] people.”

Other NDC policies, the Flagbearer mentioned, were provision of mechanised services to farmers, establishing agro-processing centres to help reduce post-harvest losses, and supporting agri-businesses to produce more food for local consumption and export.

In addition to draft initiatives in the creative arts sector, Mr Mahama says he plans to invest in sports, nurture young talents, and help Ghana regain its lost glory in various sporting disciplines.

Party supporters from various locations gave Mr Mahama and Madam Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Vice-Presidential Candidate, a rousing welcome as they arrived at the Arena at about 7:50 pm for the forum.

Mr Nii Lantey Vanderpuje, Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodio, Mr Alfred Okoe Vanderpuje, Ablekuma South MP, Mr Sam George, Prampram MP, and other party executives attended the programme.

GNA

