Volta River Authority donates cash to support Afenorto Festival  

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), Aug. 13, GNA – The Volta River Authority (VRA) has donated GHC 50,000 to support the Afenorto festival of the Mepe community, which was severely affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage in September last year.

This year’s Afenorto festival was an important cultural event for the Mepe community to celebrate their heritage and resilience, post the devastating flood situation.

The donation was to support the festival’s organization, which is a significant step towards rebuilding and recovering from the flood.

Mr. Sam Fletcher, the Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility at VRA, presented the donation to the Mepe Development Association (MDA) and the Chiefs and elders of the community.

He expressed VRA’s commitment to supporting the Mepe community and stated that they are “poised to support the community whenever necessary.”

Mr Fletcher acknowledged the devastating impact of the flood on the community and pledged the VRA’s continuous support for the Mepe community.

He assured them “We would respond to your calls for support when you need us.”

Mr. Kojo Fabian, Chairman of the MDA, received the donation on behalf of the Mepe community and expressed gratitude to VRA.

However, he urged VRA to provide more support to residents whose businesses, farmlands, and homes were submerged during the spillage.

