Police housing complex in Oti at finishing level – Engineer Norgbey 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), Aug. 13, GNA-The Police housing complex project under construction is nearing completion.

Mr John Selorm Norgbe, Engineer of Construction Ambassadors Limited, contractors of the Police housing complex for senior officers, said a 12-unit two-storey building apartment for police officers in the Oti regional capital, Dambai would be completed by the end of September 2024.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the project site,

Mr Norgbey said the 12-Unit apartment was divided into two wings and each wing consists of two bedrooms, two baths, one store-room and a kitchen.

He was optimistic that the project would be completed as scheduled to benefit the senior police officers in the region.

The completion and utilization of the housing project in Oti Region will augment the government’s housing programmes that were being rolled out to increase the residential stock of Police Service Personnel in the region.

The project is a significant effort by the government to improve the living conditions of public service personnel and address the nation’s housing deficit.

