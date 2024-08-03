TTU signs MoU with Sustainable Planners International/ Mexx Multimedia

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Effia, Aug 3, GNA – The Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has reaffirmed its commitment towards sustainable development and technological advancement by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sustainable Planners International.

The MoU with Sustainable Planners International aims at promoting climate change awareness and sustainability.

The focus would be on training young people and those in the business arena, as well as advocating climate change, sustainable development, and environmental stewardship.

The TTU also renewed its existing MOU with Mexx Multimedia, which marks the continuation of a fruitful partnership focused on enhancing the technological capacity of the University’s Centre for Languages and Liberal Studies.

The renewed agreement would further bolster TTU’s efforts in providing cutting-edge training and resources to its students, fostering innovation in multimedia and digital technologies.

The Reverend Professor John Frank Eshun, Vice Chancellor of TTU, appreciated the parties for building the collaboration and urged them to document their achievements during the period.

“You need to gather data on your achievements after signing the MoU. We are going to evaluate all our MoU’s because GTECH has requested outcomes from all the MoU’s we have signed, so that we can discontinue those that are not effective,” he added.

Dr Lord-Lucas Vodzi, an Environmentalist with the Sustainable Planners International, expressed appreciation for the new relationship and the hope that a climate and sustainability Centre would be established at the University.

Mark Turkson, the CEO of Mexx Multimedia, highlighted some achievements made since the previous MoU, saying such achievements had benefited both organisations.

