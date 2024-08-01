Pastor constructs school block for Zoolanyili community 

by Solomon Gumah

Zoolanyili (N/R), Aug. 1, GNA -Reverend Andrews Dawuni, an Evangelist and General Overseer of Shalom Gospel Church, has constructed and inaugurated a six-unit classroom block for the Zoolanyili community in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region.

The facility is to facilitate effective teaching and learning among pupils in the area.

The facility, known as Two Wings Academy, consists of a vocational and technical training centre to equip young people in the area with employable skills in tailoring, fashion and design, and masonry.

Reverend Andrews Dawuni, speaking during the inauguration of the school, said he was inspired to construct the facility to encourage the overall development of children in the community.

The event was attended by stakeholders in the education sector within the district, including parents, guardians, and traditional authorities.

Reverend Dawuni said, “Because of the plight of the children in the community, I decided to dedicate a percentage of the profit I make from my business as a mason to build this facility to allow them to access education.”

He said he was particularly challenged by the community’s lack of a school, a development which had compelled some children to walk to other nearby communities to access education.

He appealed to other philanthropists and NGOs to support the school with an Information and Communication Technology centre, library, and furniture to enhance the holistic development of the children.

Mr Dauda Napari, Northern Regional Director of the National Schools Inspectorate Authority, underscored the significant role of education in social equity, economic emancipation, and political consciousness, saying it was a shared responsibility.

He advised parents and guardians to take advantage of the facility to enrol their children to prepare them for future achievements.

Mr Yahaya Sulemana, Kumbungu District Director of Education, who was represented at the event, praised Reverend Dawuni for complementing the efforts of the government to make education accessible to children from the community, especially at the basic level.

Naa Fuseini Yakubu, Chief of Zoolanyili, expressed gratitude to Reverend Dawuni for the facility and pledged his commitment to encourage parents to send their children to the school.

