Passage of Affirmative Action Gender Equity bill historic moment for Ghana -Coalition

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Accra, Aug 01, GNA-The Affirmative Action Bill Coalition has described the passage of the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Bill as a historic moment for Ghana and a significant step forward in women’s empowerment and gender equality.

“The passage of this bill at long last is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Affirmative Action bill Coalition made up of a diverse group of organizations dedicated to the cause.”

Mrs. Sheila Minkah-Premo, the Convener of the Coalition, said the passage of the bill into law recognized the marginalization of women in Ghana and provided measures to redress the gender imbalance and its consequent effects on our society.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, she mentioned Mr Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Dakoa Newman Gender Minister, the past and present Chairpersons of the Parliamentary Committee on Gender and Children in the persons of Madam Patricia Appiagyei and Mrs Helen Ntoso as well as all parliamentarians who supported the Bill and worked tirelessly to see it through to passage.

She commended the coordinator and members of the Steering Committee of the Coalition who steered affairs of the Coalition, as well as the countless organizations and individuals who lent their support and resources to the cause, especially the host organization, ABANTU for Development.

The Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) which has taken years to be passed aims to address the gender disparities that have long existed in Ghanaian society.

The law is expected to enshrine measures to provide for affirmative action in the public and private sectors to ensure the progressive achievement of gender balance in all sectors by the set targets in the law.

Currently, women’s representation in all policy-making spaces in Ghana is less than the United Nations (UN) threshold of 30 per cent, in Ghana’s legislature women’s representation stands at 14.5 per cent.

Mrs Menka-Premoh said the Coalition remained committed to continuing its work to advance gender equality in Ghana and ensure that women were progressively integrated into key-making processes to address the imbalance.

While calling on the President of Ghana to assent to the Bill speedily, she also urged all Ghanaians to join hands in the implementation of the law towards the achievement of gender parity by the year 2030.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

