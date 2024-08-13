Manya Krobo Paramount Chief urges politicians to avoid hate speech 

By Kamal Ahmed

Somanya (E/R), Aug. 13, GNA – Nene Sakite II, Paramount Chief of Manya Krobo Traditional Area, has joined the chorus of voices urging politicians to eschew inflammatory language and focus their campaign messages on issues that matter to the nation’s future.

The call is timely and in response to the budding tumultuous political landscape as Ghana’s 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections are just four months away, reinforcing the need for civility and responsible campaigns.

Against the backdrop of growing divisive rhetoric, largely emanating from party communicators and leaders, Nene Sakite II, who is also the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, sternly cautioned all politicians and political parties to desist from making hate speeches.

The Chief made the call during a visit by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, who was touring the eastern region to mobilize voter support for the 2024 general elections.

“I am personally appealing to all politicians who are seeking the people’s votes to completely stay away from hate speeches,” he said.

Adding, “It’s important to protect our country and legacy, and it’s high time we refrained from politics of insults and abusive speeches.”

He also cautioned that abusive rhetoric during campaigns could ignite needless confrontations, leading to escalating disturbances and confusion, which is detrimental to national peace and cohesion.

He stressed the paramount importance of peaceful coexistence in nation-building, highlighting the critical need for its maintenance and urging all to stand against hate speech.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

