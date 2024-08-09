Ghana Garden and Flower Show 2024 scheduled for Sept 22



By Stanley Senya

Accra, Aug. 9, GNA – Strategic Communications Africa LIMITED (Stratcomm Africa) will hold the 12th Annual Ghana Garden and Flower Show, scheduled for Sunday, September 22 to Sunday, September 27 2024, at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra.

This year’s theme, ” Green the Nation, Feed the Nation, Grow the Nation (GREENOVATION) ” highlights the critical intersection of environmental conservation, food security, economic empowerment, and green innovation.

It emphasized the urgent need to envision and secure the future through innovative and sustainable practices in horticulture, floriculture, and agriculture, which contribute to food security and economic empowerment.

A statement issued in Accra by Stratcomm Africa said an eight-day Exhibition would showcase a variety of gardening, horticulture, floriculture, and agriculture products; Green to Riches Conference: A youth-focused event exploring green business opportunities and sustainable development strategies to encourage youth participation in floriculture and horticulture.

It would have a masterclass: an expert-led session offering practical skills in sustainable gardening, environmental conservation, and innovative green technologies.



“Little Green Fingers: Special gardening workshops for children to engage the next generation of environmental stewards through interactive and educational activities,” it said.

The statement said there would also be special events, notably the Israeli Green Innovation Competition (IGIC), entertaining and educational activities, including Drama Night, Music Night, and more, designed to engage attendees of all ages.

Ms. Esther A. N. Cobbah, Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa said “The Ghana Garden and Flower Show has always been more than an event; it is part of a movement for a greener, more sustainable future.”

“The show is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), addressing climate action and food security challenges,” she said.

She said the theme for this year also embodied the essence of Stratcomm Africa’s existence for 30 years. Stratcomm Africa’s 30th Anniversary theme, ‘Pioneering, Innovating, Impacting,’ reflects our dedication to developing innovative approaches that amplify societal impact.

“In light of the current food price hikes, this year’s show seeks to encourage Ghanaians to combine growing food and flowers in home gardens, thus taking concrete actions towards a greener and more prosperous Ghana,” she added.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

