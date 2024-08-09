Delegation from IPR, Ghana calls on Chairman of National Peace Council



By Stanley Senya



Accra, Aug. 9, GNA – The Institute of Public Relations, (IPR) Ghana has called on Rev. Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the Board Chairman of the National Peace Council in Accra.

Ms Esther A.N. Cobbah, President of IPR, led the delegation as part of activities marking the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Institute.

With “Public Relations for value creation” as its anniversary theme and a focus on ethical communication for peace building in an election year, the visit was also to discuss how the Institute could support the work of the Council, particularly this year.

The IPR President briefed the Peace Council Chairman about the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Institute and the rationale behind the selected theme.

She said a number of activities had been planned for the celebration including an event involving Student Chapters of IPR which took place recently at UniMacIJ in Accra.

She said the activity enabled the students to develop and pitch strategies for encouraging politicians and the public to employ ethical communication in respect of discourse relating to party politics and national elections.

She also shared the plans of the Institute to provide training for communicators of the two main political parties, NPP and NDC.

She said it would be done in the Northern, Middle, and Southern belts of the country.

Ms Cobbah said, “The value of communication is appreciated when it helps to meet societal needs. This year, as IPR celebrates our 50th anniversary, there is an opportunity to contribute to the realisation of national peace and harmony as we go into national elections.”

She said support to the work of the National Peace Council was a modest contribution from IPR and they were delighted to have been given an audience by the Chair of the Council.

Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi commended the IPR 50th anniversary theme as he acknowledged the challenges of the unfortunate situation with misinformation and disinformation in Ghana, particularly in relation to political activities.

He called for continuous support from IPR and other institutions to promote peace before, during and after the 2024 elections.

He welcomed the interest expressed by IPR in the work of the Peace Council and indicated the willingness of the Council to collaborate with the Institute.

He was particularly delighted with the involvement of the IPR student chapters in the activities on ethical communication and expressed the hope that such activities would contribute to promoting peace in Ghana.

Additionally, Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi accepted a proposal from the IPR president to include a representative of the Institute on the National Election Response platform to support the Council’s communication efforts.

He said, “Highlighting the importance of ethical communication in respect of political activities is critical and I am sincerely delighted that the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana, has chosen to highlight this in its 50th anniversary celebration. We are happy to collaborate with the Institute”.

The visit by the IPR delegation to the Peace Council underscores the commitment of IPR, Ghana, to foster a culture of ethical and effective communication across all levels of Ghanaian society, especially during the upcoming elections

