Ecuador race walker Pintado wins first athletics gold at Paris Games

Paris, Aug. 1, (dpa/GNA) – Brian Daniel Pintado followed in the footsteps of famous countryman Jefferson Perez when he won 20 kilometres race walk gold for Ecuador at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

The 35 km world championship runner-up prevailed at the foot of the Eiffel Tower with a late surge, 14 seconds ahead of Brazilian Caio Bonfim.

World champion Álvaro Martin of Spain took bronze ahead of the Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Massimo Stano of Italy.

Pintodo is the second gold medallist from Ecuador, after Perez did it in 1996. Perez also won three world titles, the first one also coming in Paris, in 2003.

The start of the first athletics final at the Paris Games was delayed by half an hour due to a thunderstorm. As a result, the following women’s race also started later.

GNA

