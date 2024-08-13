Don’t vote skirt and blouse — NDC Chairman to motor riders 

By Michael Foli Jackidy, GNA

Dzodze (V/R), Aug 13, GNA – Mr. Bismark Adrigbatey, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ketu North Constituency, has urged motor riders not to engage in “skirt and blouse” voting during the upcoming elections.

He emphasized that the NDC needed a unified vote to secure both the presidential and parliamentary seats to ensure the party could bring about meaningful development in the constituency.

Mr. Adrigbatey made the remarks during separate engagements with motor riders across the Ketu North constituency as part of the parliamentary candidate’s outreach on International Youth Day.

He stressed the importance of voting for both the NDC’s presidential candidate, former President John Mahama, and the parliamentary candidate, Eric Edem Agbana.

According to the chairman, splitting votes between different parties for the presidential and parliamentary seats would hinder development efforts in the constituency.

“Voting for Mr John Mahama without voting for Mr Agbana, or vice versa, will not help bring the development we need,” the chairman stated.

“If Mahama wins the presidency, but Agbana does not win the parliamentary seat, it will be difficult for Mr Mahama to work effectively with a different MP in this constituency.”

He also called for unity among NDC supporters in the lead-up to the elections, reminding them that any disagreements from the primaries should be set aside.

“Anything that happened during our primaries is over. We had our primaries over a year ago, so let’s leave everything behind and come together for victory,” he urged.

The chairman’s message underscores the party’s focus on securing a comprehensive victory in both the presidential and parliamentary races, emphasizing that this is crucial for achieving the development goals they have set for the constituency.

