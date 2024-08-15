Continue reforms to strengthen teacher professionalism, welfare – Rev Ntim Fordjour

Accra, Aug 15, GNA – The Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education, has assured of the government’s commitment to continuing reforms to enhance professionalism in the teaching profession.

He explained that quality education could not be achieved without effective and efficient systems that ensured high professional standards.

“We will support all efforts to transform the education system into one of the most robust on the continent. This can be achieved through the unwavering dedication of teachers,”Rev Fordjour said at the launch of the Ghana Teacher Prize 2024 in Accra on Wednesday.

The event, to be held from October 3 – 5, is organised by the National Teaching Council (NTC) and partners, on the theme: “Celebrating Excellence: Valorising our Teachers.”

The categories of awards include Ghana Most Outstanding Teacher, the best college of education teacher, and the best teacher in leadership and administration, all with their first and second runners- up.

The others are best non-teaching staff, the best kindergarten teacher, the best primary school teacher, the best JHS teacher, the best SHS TVET teacher, and the best differentiated learning teacher.

Winners will go home with three-bedroom apartments, 4×4 pickups, salon cars, educational materials, and cash prizes.

This year’s durbar is scheduled to take place at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Great Hall, Kumasi.

It will be preceded by a two-day symposium, and an exhibition at the Sunset Hotel.

Rev Fordjour said teachers deserved the highest recognition for their vital role in shaping societies, such that every nation that had achieved sustainable and rapid prosperity had done so by prioritising education as a strategic cornerstone.

He said Ghanaian teachers were undoubtedly among Africa’s best and ranked highly on a global scale, as demonstrated by their consistent presence in the top ten of the Global Teacher Prize over the past six years, bringing great pride to the nation.

“A teacher transforms raw talent into professionals such as doctors, engineers, lawyers, and leaders, and builds confidence in individuals, guiding them to extraordinary achievements. This underscores the crucial role teachers play in nation-building,” he said.

The Minister encouraged teachers, especially those in difficult to access areas, to share their impactful stories by showcasing the transformative work they were doing in their communities and classrooms, to recognise and celebrate their invaluable contributions.

“Their support has been instrumental in achieving milestones such as doubling Senior High School enrollment from 830,000 in 2016 to 1.48 million in 2024, and reaching 100 percent gross pre-primary enrollment in Ghana,” Rev. Fordjuor said

The Minister said the remarkable increase in primary school reading proficiency from just two per cent in 2015 to a minimum of 38 per cent in 2021 would not have been possible without the dedication of teachers.

He said the Ministry would continue to sustain the progress in educational outcomes by making substantial investments in the welfare, pedagogical practices, and overall professional support of Ghanaian teachers, ensuring that they remained among the best on the continent.

Mr Lawrence Sarpong, Deputy Registrar of Operations, NTC, said the Ghana Teacher Prize was a symbol of the collective gratitude and respect for the men and women who went round and beyond the sky in their service to education.

That was a testament to their hard work, creativity and the impact they had on their learners and communities.

The NTC remained committed to advancing the status of the teaching profession in Ghana, implementing policies and initiatives that enhanced the professional growth of teachers and elevate the standards of education in the country, he said.

