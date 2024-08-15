Afadzato South NDC parliamentary candidate rallies voters for ‘second coming’ of Mahama

By Edward Williams

Ve (V/R), Aug. 15, GNA – Mr Frank Afriyie, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Afadzato South Constituency, has reiterated the target of garnering more than 94 per cent of votes for the party in the 2024 general election.

He said the constituency had benefited from development projects under the NDC, including attaining a district assembly, which had brought numerous development projects to the area.

Addressing a mini rally at Ve in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region during a tour by Mr John Dramani Mahama, the party’s Flagbearer, Mr Afriyie said it was time to bring back the NDC for the second phase of development.

He said Mr Mahama was trustworthy, honest and would be truthful to the citizenry.

Madam Angela Alorwu-Tay, the Afadzato South Member of Parliament, called on party members to campaign massively for votes to ensure victory.

She urged them to take the campaign to houses, shops, churches and mosques among other places to propagate the good news of the “second coming of Mr Mahama.”

Former President Mahama, the Flagbearer, on his part, touted the development projects of the party in the region since the reign of Jerry John Rawlings.

He said the New Patriotic Party-led government, however, failed to initiate nor complete projects that were in progress when the NDC left office, which included the Eastern Corridor Road, specifically the Ve-Golokuati to Hohoe road.

Mr Mahama said the 2024 elections were not about ‘experimenting’ leaders and that the NPP, which was ‘tried’ had shown their incompetence in governing the country.

He said the party had many policies that would benefit all Ghanaians, especially women and youth, such as the Women’s Development Bank and the National Apprenticeship Programme.

The Party would legalise okada and properly license and insure them to be catered for in times of accidents, Mr Mahama said.

More than 80 per cent of the citizenry believed the country was going in the wrong direction, he said, hence the time was ripe for the country to reset and brought onto the right path.

Togbega Sakrafo, the Paramount Chief of Goviefe Traditional Area, said it was the hope that the Flagbearer would continue all abandoned projects and initiate new ones when elected in the December polls.

