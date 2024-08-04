Bawku will reward your generosity – Naba Asoka tells Mahama   

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bawku (U/E), Aug 4, GNA – The Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional Area, Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, has expressed the hope that the electorates in the area will reward former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for his vision for Ghana.

He acknowledged that the numerous development projects initiated by the NDC under President Mahama’s tenure had left an indelible mark in the Traditional Area.

“It is my firm belief that the people of Kusaug will reward you adequately for your generosity for our nation’s growth and prosperity,” the Zugraan said in a speech read on his behalf when the NDC Flagbearer called on him.

The visit to the chief’s Palace was on the first day of Mr Mahama’s campaign tour to the Upper East Region.

The Paramount Chief acknowledged the “peaceful nature” of the Flagbearer and his commitment to the well-being of the citizenry during his tenure.

“As you seek to return to office as the President of Ghana, I urge you to continue promoting unity and inclusiveness among all citizens,” he said.

“Your leadership style is an admiration to Ghanaians, and your manifesto, which is human-centered, is revitalising the hopes of many in this economic hardship.”

Naba Azoka appealed to the Flagbearer to prioritise the infrastructural needs of his Traditional Area if given the nod to be President and requested the construction of a government hospital to serve as referral centre for Bawku.

“Besides this, the Savannah Agricultural Research Centre, which has supported our farmers for so many decades, now qualifies to become a University for Agricultural Research,” he said.

“As a man full of vision on human development, we appeal to you to consider the request to enhance and improve the agricultural sector to ensure food security for our nation.”

“This, we believe, will bring governance closer to the people, leading to the wider benefit of the national cake by all in Kusaug.”

Ex President Mahama, addressing the chiefs and people of the area, recalled that in 2016, the construction of a modern hospital in Bawku was a major campaign promise by the NDC to improve the healthcare needs of residents.

It was also to ensure they did not have to travel to the Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga and the Tamale Teaching Hospital for medical care.

“There is a hospital we were building in Garu, which unfortunately has been abandoned. I can assure the people of Garu that when we come, we will continue and finish that hospital too, so that they can have access to modern healthcare facilities,” he said.

Mr Mahama said there were many projects under construction under his government that stalled when the NDC left government.

“I remember I cut the sod for the start of the Bolga-Bawku-Pulmakum road sometime in 2015. We expected that the road would have been completed.”

As at now the contractor has left site and the road has been abandoned. I can assure you and assure Bawku Naba that when we come, we will tackle that road and finish it.”

The Flag bearer was accompanied by Mr Mahama Ayariga, MP for the area, Mr Cletus Apul Avoka, MP for Zebilla, Mr Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff, Professor Joshua Alabi, the Campaign Coordinator, and Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Spokesperson to the Former President, among other party officials and parliamentary candidates.

GNA

