AMA approves projects under Climate Action Fund to address environmental challenges

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Aug. 10, GNA – The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has approved 12 projects for funding under the Accra Youth Climate Action Fund (AYCAF) initiative to address environmental challenges.

A statement, signed by Mr Gilbert Ankrah, Head of Public Affairs, AMA, said the AYCAF aims among other things to provide young people with the necessary resources and support to develop and implement projects that addressed environmental challenges and promoted sustainable development.

With financial support from the Bloomberg Philanthropies, AYCAF was launched in April 2024 by Madam Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, Metropolitan Chief Executive, Accra Metropolitan Assembly, to empower the youth of Accra who engage in climate mitigation actions.

The selected projects are Youth-Managed Recycling and Waste Reduction Programmes, Accra Community and Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) source separation at Jamestown and Integrating Climate Change Education in local governance and development.

Others are Plastic Footprint Reduction Project (PFRP), Mangrove Restoration for Coastal Protection, Urban Greening, Sustainable Climate Financing Initiatives, Green Future Awareness and Education Campaign and Project Ecomakola.

The rest are Clean Accra and Separation of Waste, Green Ambassadors Programme, Empowering Youth in Climate Resilience and Climate Preparedness and Youth Eco Power project.

The statement said a total of 31 applications were received and 12 selected after a rigorous evaluation process based on predefined criteria to ensure alignment with the objectives of the AYCAF initiative and the broader Accra Climate Action Plan (2021-2025).

“The initiative does not only aim to address immediate climate challenges but also invests in the long-term development of future environmental leaders,” it said.

The AMA has given its assurance of supporting youth-led projects to build a resilient and sustainable urban environment which aligns with global climate goals and enhance the quality of life for its residents.

GNA

