Akufo-Addo to speak on global issues at CFR-Ghana lecture  

Accra, Aug 13, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Friday, August 16, deliver a public lecture at the Council on Foreign Relations-Ghana (CFR-Ghana) at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

A statement issued by CFR-Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the President would touch on a wide range of issues in foreign policy and global affairs.

It said the lecture originally scheduled for July 25, was being organized by the CFR-Ghana, the nation’s premier think tank on foreign policy and international affairs, and would climax activities to mark the Council’s Fifth Anniversary.

The statement said it was expected that President Akufo-Addo, whose decades of public service had seen him as both a witness and key participant in major contemporary international affairs, would share his rich insights and perspectives on international affairs, the role of Africa in promoting global peace, security and development and his long advocacy for reforms in the international order.

GNA

