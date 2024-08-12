Ad-hoc Committee to recommend boat for NADMO on Island communities in Oti – Helen Ntoso

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Aug 12 GNA – Madam Helen Adwoa Ntoso, member of parliament (MP) for Krachi West constituency has said the Seven-member ad-hoc Parliamentary Committee to investigate the Akosombo Dam spillage will recommend speed boats for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Oti Region.

She said this would make NADMO respond to disasters and create greater awareness on disaster through intensive public education across hindered geographical barriers.

She said NADMO sought to enhance the capacity of society to prevent and manage disasters and improve the livelihood of the people and vulnerable ones in rural communities through effective disaster management, social mobilization, and employment generation.

Madam Ntoso, a member of the ad-hoc committee said that NADMO has the capacity to create awareness and speed up disaster management and mitigation to reach the part of the population in danger zones but lacked logistics to stay above their mandate.

Speaking during their visit to the Oti Region on the dire situation caused by last year’s spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam, she stated that NADMO needed to aptly convey information to the potential victims in crisis situations.

The flooding from the spillage has left thousands of residents in the Oti Region displaced and needing immediate assistance.

GNA

