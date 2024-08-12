Acquire skills in addition to academic qualifications, Young graduates advised  

Accra, Aug. 12, GNA – Young graduates have been advised to acquire technical skills in addition to their academic qualification to enhance their employability and job acquisition after school.

Madam Esther Fefoame, a Human Resource practitioner, who gave the advice while mentoring some final year students of the Preset Pace Setters Senior High School in Madina, Accra, said the work environment had become highly competitive with limited opportunities.

The career guidance programme was organised by the Accra Premier Lions Club and Accra Sankofa Leo Club as part of their youth engagements and empowerment activities for the month of August.

The event, which also formed part of the activities of the clubs for 2024/2025 Service Year, was on the theme: “The path of the young graduate in the society.”

Two resource persons: Madam Fefoame, and Ms Priscilla Esinu Lartsey, a PhD Researcher at the University of Ghana, engaged and sensitised the students on key decisions and character to guide their career path and prepare them for tertiary education and future job market.

The students also got the opportunity to interact with the resource persons and clear their doubts about which programmes or courses to pursue after SHS that would align with their interests and career goals.

Madam Fefoame encouraged the students to identify their talents and build on the talent through training and continuous practice to become professionals within a particular field and that could be a significant source of livelihood.

“I encourage you to get a skill in addition to your academic work. It could be anything that you love to do. You must be intentional about it. The world is changing and you must pay attention to your career.

“Your talent can reward you,” she told the students.

Ms Lartsey urged the students to prepare adequately for their WASSCE examination and support one another through study groups to enable them secure good grades to pursue their preferred programmes at the tertiary level.

“Identify your weakness and align yourself with your colleagues who can support you to overcome those weaknesses,” she said.

Mrs Joyce Ofori, President, Accra Premiere Lions Club, said the Club was committed to supporting the development of young people to be resourceful to their societies and make meaningful contributions to the development of the country.

She encouraged the students to make good use of their time and develop positive mindset to propel their growth and success in their various endeavours.

Lion Clubs consist of men and women dedicated to serving those in need, in their communities and around the world. There are over 1.4 million members in more than 48,000 clubs in over 200 countries.

GNA

