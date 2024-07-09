Wisconsin International University College outdoors state-of-the-art ICT Centre  

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, July 09, GNA – The Wisconsin International University College campus in Accra has inaugurated a newly built state-of-the-art Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre to promote hands-on learning and teaching.

The ICT Centre comprised a cybersecurity laboratory, a digital forensic laboratory and a STEM and Artificial Intelligence (AI) laboratory to offer students and faculty members opportunity to engage in advanced research, practical training and professional development.

The Centre, under the University’s School of Communication and Technology, also seeks to provide consultancy services to corporate organisations and government agencies in cybersecurity audits and assessments, digital forensics investigations, STEM projects and training and AI solution and implementation.

The University, in addition to establishing the Centre, will be rolling out new master’s programmes in the coming academic year – MSc in Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics, MSc in Business Computing, and MSc in Information Technology.

Professor Obeng Mireku, President of the University, said the facility featured the latest in forensic analysis tools, threat detection systems, and secure computing environments.

He said that would empower users to simulate and analyse real-world scenarios, enhancing their capability to handle cyber threats and digital crimes effectively.

Professor Mireku said the motivation for establishing the facility was driven by the digitalisation agenda of the country, led by Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“This facility positions us as a key partner for the Government and the Cyber Security Authority in building capacity and sharing knowledge to create a safer digital Ghana.

“It is equipped with state-of-the-art software and hardware for investigation and analytics, and it will play a vital role in supporting the Government’s efforts in combatting cybercrime,” he added.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, commended the University for establishing the Centre, saying it marked a significant milestone in the pursuit of educational excellence and technological advancement, aligning perfectly with the Ghana Digital Agenda set forth by government.

He said Government’s digital agenda aimed at harnessing the power of technology to drive economic growth, improve public services, and enhance the overall quality of life of citizens.

He said by investing in innovative educational facilities, the Government was equipping future leaders with the skills and knowledge necessary to lead the country’s transformation.

Dr Adutwum said Government was building the next generation of professionals to propel Ghana’s socioeconomic development in modern times through the promotion of STEM education.

He said STEM was the future, therefore, any country that wanted to sustain its future through education and youth development needed to adopt the programme.

GNA

