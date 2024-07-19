We need experienced hands to turn our fortunes around — Mahama 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, July 19, GNA – Mr. John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, has emphasised the need for “an experienced leader” to turn the fortunes of the country around.

Addressing party supporters during his working visit to the Awayaso West Wuogun and Adenta Constituencies in Accra on Thursday, he said the NDC had the “experience” to implement the solutions required to “rescue” the country from its current “economic mess.”

“Our nation is in crisis; times have never been as hard in Ghana as they are today… Unfortunately, the people who have caused the economic crises do not even realise there is a crisis,” he said.

Mr. Mahama said that if the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government “understood” the present economic crisis, they would have taken steps to resolve them.

“If you [NPP] have anything to do for Ghanaians you have enough time to do it now, if you can’t do it in five months, there is no guarantee that you can do it even if we give you four years or eight years,” he added.

The tour began at the La Bawaleshie Chief’s Palace, where he addressed party supporters and urged them to be vigilant in the December polls.

Mr. Mahama argued that Ghanaians were “wide awake” and would not accept “false promises” from the NPP.

“They [NPP] cannot take Ghanaians for a ride…. those false promises are not going to work,” he stated, and called on the electorate in the constituency to vote for NDC and Mr. John Dumelo as Parliamentary candidate for the Awayaso West Wuogun Constituency in December.

The flagbearer took a swipe at the NPP Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who he described as an “inexperienced driver’s mate.”

“If you have two buses and one is a driver’s mate, who has been an apprentice to a driver, and you have an experienced driver who has driven you several times, back and forth, to your destination, which of those two buses will you sit in? he asked.

Mr. Mahama recounted the disturbance during the Awayaso West Wuogun election in 2020 and pledged to “pursue justice” for persons who lost their lives during the elections in that area.

He said the next NDC government would build a community day school in the Awayaso West Wuogun constituency, which currently lacks a secondary school.

At the University of Ghana, Commonwealth Hall, the NDC flagbearer said when elected, he would work with private developers to build more hostels to alleviate accommodation challenges.

Taking his turn to speak, Mr John Dumelo expressed confidence in the NDC’s chances of winning the Awayaso West Wuogun Constituency seat and urged the electorate to vote in large numbers on Election Day.

He said the constituency, among other things, required tightened security because it had become “an economic hub,” and urged Mr. Mahama to reinstate the licenses of failed banks if elected President.

At the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Calvary Congregation, in the Adentan Constituency, Mr. Mahama reiterated the “24-hour Economy” agenda, and highlighted plans to stabilise the economy and create jobs.

Mr. Mohammed Ramadan, Member of Parliament for Adentan Constituency, urged his constituents to vote for Mr. Mahama so that the NDC could retain a majority of seats in Parliament during the elections.

The NDC team continued to Adenta Market, where hundreds of party supporters gathered to hear Mr. Mahama speak, amid the display of party paraphernalia and stunt riding.

