WAEC prohibits cell phones in examination centres  

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, July 5, GNA – The West African Examinations Councl (WAEC) has prohibited the use of cell phones and other communications devices at examination centres by candidates, invigilators and supervisors.

“Neither Supervisors, invigilators nor candidates are permitted to bring mobile phones into examination halls.”

Mr John K. Kapi, Head of Public Affairs, WAEC National Office issued the warning at a press conference in Accra.

The press conference was held to give updates to stakeholders and the public on the situation relation to this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which starts on Monday, July 8, 2024.

569,095 candidates are expected to sit for this year’s BECE for school candidates while 1,366 private candidates would take part in the examination.

Mr Kapi appealed to parents to ensure that their wards do not send mobile phones to examination centres, adding, “candidate’s entire results would be cancelled if found with a mobile phone.”

He also directed invigilators and supervisors to conduct a thorough inspection of candidates to make sure they do not bring cell phones or any other foreign objects into the exam halls.

Mr. Kapi also advised anyone who was not involved in the exams to stay away from the centres.

“Proprietors of school, parents, headmasters, and all other persons who are not involved in the conduct of the examination are not allowed at the examination centres.

Mr Kapi said the Council had made adequate arrangements for the security of the candidates at all centres.

He reminded candidates to write their names and index numbers in full on their answer booklet and question sheets, saying, “the Council will not be in the position to allot scores to any candidate who fails to comply with instructions.”

Mr Kapi said the Council had noted with concern many instances where candidates write telephone numbers or the phrase “help me,” “call me,” “just call my mum,” in the answer booklets.

According to him, others also insert various sums of money in their answer booklets, soliciting for help from examiners.

“We wish to state clearly that this is classified as seeking external assistance and is punishable offence.”

Mr Kapi warned candidates about removing part of the question paper or answer booklets during the examination, refusing to submit worked scripts after the examination or seeking or receiving help from non-candidates.

He advised candidates to be wary of dishonest website owners and issued a warning against “massive cheating.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

