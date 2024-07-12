Volta Regional Minister urges journalists to embrace technology and diversity

By Michael Foli Jackidy

Ho (V/R), July 12, GNA – Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has urged journalists to embrace innovation, technology, and diversity as they shape the future of their profession.

He emphasized the need for journalists to continually harness technology to enhance their craft, foster collaboration to amplify their impact, and empower the next generation of journalists.

Dr. Letsa made these remarks during his address at the 75th Anniversary Public Lecture held in Ho.

The event was on the theme: “75 Years of Excellence in Journalism: Shaping the Future,” and it highlighted the significant contributions of the media over the decades.

Dr Letsa stressed the importance of journalists celebrating their legacy, stating, “Let us celebrate our legacy, embrace our evolution, and forge ahead with purpose and passion.”

He acknowledged the challenges posed by the rapidly changing media landscape and urged journalists to reaffirm their commitment to fact-based reporting, investigative journalism, and storytelling that both inspires and informs.

Dr. Letsa highlighted the need for creative and innovative approaches to reach and engage diverse audiences.

He noted that the occasion was a testament to the dedication, perseverance, and passion of generations of journalists who have upheld the highest standards of the profession.

“As we honor our past, we recognize the trailblazers who have shaped our industry. We pay tribute to their courage, integrity, and commitment to the truth,” he said.

“We celebrate their achievements, the awards they have won, and the impact of their work on communities, society, and the country at large.”

The lecture in Ho was the second in a series, following the first lecture held in Kumasi. It was attended by journalists from the Volta and Oti regions, security personnel from the Ho Municipality, heads of institutions, academics, and students from secondary and tertiary institutions in the area.

