Ultra-modern CHPS compound completed at Tanyigbe 

By Caleb Kuleke

Tanyigbe (V/R), July 18, GNA – Construction of an ultra-modern Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound has been completed at Tanyigbe in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.

The facility includes an out-patient-department, consulting room, stores and cold room, treatment room, laboratory, maternity unit, and staff bungalow.

At the final inspection ceremony at Tanyigbe Kpodzi, the Project Secretariat, in the company of stakeholders from the Ministry of Health, Volta Regional Health Estate Manager as well as officials of the Ho Municipal Health Directorates toured the new facility by the Contractor, Mr Vincent Ahiati.

The Inspection officials expressed satisfaction with Mr Ahiati quality of work and were hopeful that the facility would be properly maintained to extend its life span.

Mr Emil Akumah, a citizen, in a chat with GNA said that the facility was built via the Ghana Public Procurement Authority Tender No. MOH/PPME/CIMU/ER/NCT/WKS/CHPS/2019 and is one of 26 new facilities earmarked countrywide under the above Contract Awards, with the Ho Municipality benefiting from two including the Klefe CHPS compound.

He assured the officials that wider appeals have been made to various organizations for assistance to help get the new facility fully furnished with the latest equipment.

Mr Akumah was elated by the declaration by the contractor offering a six-month guarantee free repair works for the facility for any defects that might emerge.

He acknowledged with thanks, the various roles played by Tanyigbe Citizenry, among whom were: Mr Benjamin Kpodo, Ho Central Member of Parliament, Figarro Tenu, Komla Abiwu, Major- General (Rtd) Henry Kwami Anyidoho, Jeremiah Asigbee, Gowon Ata Asigbee, Wisdom Xettor, Charles and Akpene Mottey, Dzifa Anyidoho, and Togbe Ameworkunu.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

