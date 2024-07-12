Tobacco control, crucial for achieving SDGs Target 3.4 — FDA Chief Executive 

By Albert Allotey

Accra, July 12, GNA – Madam Delese Mimi Darko, the Chief Executive of the Food and Drugs Authority, says tobacco control is crucial for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Target 3.4.

She said the control of the product would help reduce premature mortality from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by one-third by 2030 and that Target 3.a supported this by calling for the strengthening of the implementation of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC)

She noted that beyond health, the measure helps to decrease poverty and inequalities, strengthens economy, and promotes sustainable development.

Madam Darko made the remark at the National Forum on Tobacco Taxation in Ghana on the theme: “Strengthening the evidence for Effective Tobacco Taxation for Health and Development in Ghana” organised by the Vision for Alternative Development – Ghana (VALD-Ghana) in Accra.

She said Ghana, as a party to the WHO FCTC, was committed to various conventions and protocols aimed at controlling tobacco and minimizing its health impact.

“Article 6 of the WHO FCTC encourages countries to implement price and tax measures, and Ghana is dedicated to this effort. Health taxes on products with negative public health impacts, like tobacco, are a beneficial policy.

“They advance health equity, prevent disease, save lives, and generate revenue for the general budget. These funds can also support Universal Health Coverage.” she stated.

The Chief Executive observed that the passage of the Excise Duty Amendment Act, 2023 (Act 1096), marked a significant milestone in tobacco control in Ghana, transitioning from an ad valorem tax structure to a mixed tax structure.

“Raising taxes on tobacco products increases their price, making them less affordable and preventing youth initiation.

“Youth and low-income groups benefit the most from these price increases, enjoying both economic and health advantages from quitting or not starting tobacco use. Higher taxes also reduce non-smokers’ exposure to second-hand smoke, improving community health,” she said.

Madam Darko said the FDA was committed to fully supporting the continuous implementation of the Excise Duty Amendment Act to reduce tobacco use and save lives in Ghana.

“As mandated by the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851), the FDA remains unwavering in its commitment to enforcing tobacco control measures.

“We will intensify public awareness campaigns on the dangers of tobacco, including shisha and electronic nicotine delivery products, and enforce the ban on tobacco advertising, sponsorship, and promotion to protect our youth,” she stated.

She said this year’s World No Tobacco Day with the theme: “Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference” was a call to action for all stakeholders.

The FDA has initiated a campaign to raise awareness of tobacco’s health impacts and to protect our children from the tobacco industry’s influence, empower them with knowledge about the dangers of tobacco and equip them with the resilience to resist temptation.

“As a nation we achieved a landmark Supreme Court judgement that upholds the FDA Advertisement Guidelines and Ministry of Health Policy to shield youth and minors from the undue influence of celebrities and well-known personalities endorsing alcoholic beverages. This is a significant, landmark victory for public health.

“Again, together, we must implement robust policies and regulations to safeguard our children’s health, and tax increases is one effective policy,” she said, adding that the tagline for the FDA is “Your well-being, Our Priority.”

Madam Darko urged all stakeholders—public health professionals, non-governmental organizations, the concerned public and the media, to contribute their expertise, time and efforts in creating impactful interventions and advancing tobacco control efforts within their communities to safeguard our health.

