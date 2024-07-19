Ghana is a precious country, let’s save our youth — Apostle Agbelenyor     

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Accra, July 19, GNA – Apostle Dr Kadmiel Agbelenyor, the Leader and Founder, Seventh Day Theocracy World Congregation, has called on churches, traditional rulers and Muslim communities across the country to preach against LGBTQ+ to save the younger generation.

LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer.

The plus sign symbolises the other innumerable identities included under the LGBTQ+ umbrella, like asexual and intersex.

He said those acts did not promote peace and tranquility and prevent the youth from concentrating on their education to become good future leaders.

Apostle Dr Agbelenyor said this at the Achimota Girls Guide, in Accra, after leading the congregation in a peaceful demonstration against LGBTQ+.

He said the demonstrators were all clad in red, with band on their heads and hands, signifying their displeasure against the gay and lesbian practices and attempts to have them legalised in Ghana.

Some inscriptions on the placards displayed during the demonstration included “Ghana Has Cocoa, Minerals and Other Natural Resources, Let’s concentrate on Them for Development,” “Let’s Educate Our youth and Provide Jobs for Them,” and “Creating Employment is Key; the Devil Finds Work for Ideal Hands,” among others.

He appealed to Parliament to work at passing the anti LGBTQ+ bill, saying Ghana was a holy country and would not endorse any form of immorality.

Alhaji Ali Sulemanu, the Chief of Abeka Muslim Community, who chaired the function, said the youth were the backbone of the country, and therefore Ghana did not need to endorse any practice that jeopardised their development.

He appealed to parents and guardians to invest in the education of their wards while spending much time with them to know their needs and problems to be able to assist.

He called on the youth to also concentrate on their education and eschew all forms of violence.

GNA

