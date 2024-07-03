Tamale Teaching Hospital embarks on medical outreach to Yendi 

By Rosemary Wayo

Yendi (N/R), July 03, GNA – The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has held a free medical screening at the forecourt of the Gbewaa Palace at Yendi to offer accessible health care to residents.

The exercise, which formed part of activities to commemorate the hospital’s 50th anniversary, was used to screen and dispense medicines to scores of residents.

Some of the conditions screened included breast health, eye disorders, malaria, hypertension, and diabetes.

The outreach was in partnership with the Yendi office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), which facilitated the registration and renewal of health insurance subscriptions for attendees.

Dr Yamile Rodriguez, a medical consultant at the TTH, who led the outreach, said the initiative was in partnership with the facility’s Governing Board and the Steering Committee of the 50th Anniversary.

She said TTH had the target of constructing an ultra-modern pediatric complex, which would serve as a facility for child health, adding Ya-Na had agreed to serve as the face of the project’s fundraising drive.

She announced that Ya-Na presented GH₵40,000.00 to the management of the hospital as a seed for the fundraising.

Yeni Kpehigi Naa Musah Mohammed, a representative of Ya-Na at the event, expressed gratitude to the Management of the TTH for the outreach commending them for efforts in promoting the well-being of people in the region and beyond.

He urged the youth to prioritise education to meaningfully contribute to society as offered by the health workers from the TTH.

Alhaji Ahmed Yussuf Abubakar, Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, said there was a need to support the TTH in its endeavours in health care delivery.

He said the gesture of reaching out to communities was commendable and worth emulating, and therefore called on all District Assemblies in the region to mobilise resources to support the hospital to cover more areas.

GNA

