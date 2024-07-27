Takoradi traders call for security at market centre

By Gladys Abakah/Patricia Dadzie

Takoradi, July 27, GNA – Traders at the Takoradi central market have called on the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) to provide security to keep watch of the market during the night.

Some of them who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said certain individuals had been stealing their goods, especially during the nights.

They appealed to the authorities to assign security personnel to guard the market centre to protect their items from being stolen by such criminals.

Madam Benedicta Baidoo, a tomato seller, expressed worry about how they were always welcomed with shouts and cry of people’s stolen goods such as fish, vegetable, clothes, cereals and other items.

“We have endured this for the past four years and it is about time the Assembly and government addressed this issue of robbery in the market,” she said.

Madam Adjowa Okaine, another tomato and herbs seller, expressed similar sentiments and said they had stopped paying market tolls to STMA as a protest against the menace.

She said: “We are ever willing to demonstrate till they do something about it because buying and selling is not booming as expected in this new market, and we cannot also afford to run at a loss whenever we come to meet our goods stolen by thieves.”

Others also called on the government to take action to complete the stalled Takoradi Market Circle project so they could return to their old market.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

