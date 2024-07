SUSEC requires 300 beds to end Double Track System-Headmaster   

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, July 30, GNA – The Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC) requires only 300 beds to abolish the Double Track System, Gordon Osei Marfo, the Headmaster of the school has said.



He said the 300 beds could take 600 boarding students and added that the school also needed about 1,000 tables and chairs to meet the growing student population.



Mr Marfo made the appeal when Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East constituency performed a ground-breaking ceremony for work to begin on the construction of an artificial football pitch for the school.



The MP lobbied for, and the Middle Development Authority (MBDA) is funding the project, which has substitute benches and other auxiliary facilities, and is expected to be completed within six months.

Mr Marfo indicated that since the implementation of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) in 2017, the admission and student population had improved significantly, with a current population of more than 4,600 students.

He said physical infrastructure development had also improved, saying with the support of the MP, the school now had a newly constructed 12-unit classroom block, two dormitories for boys and girls and a 1,500-capacity dining hall.

Mr Marfo said construction works on an additional 24-unit classroom block, six-unit teachers’ bungalow and standard science laboratory were progressing steadily, and nearing completion, and commended the MP for his passion for education and improving the educational infrastructure of the school.

However, he expressed worry about the abandonment of a toilet project which was about 80 per cent complete, saying the contractor working on the project could no longer be traced.

Mr Marfo said with its IGF and the support of the Parents Teachers Association, the school put up a three-kilometre fenced wall to secure its lands against encroachment.

He also expressed appreciation to the MP for the artificial pitch project too and appealed for the beds and the completion of the toilet facility.



Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh said with the enhancement in the school’s educational infrastructure, the teachers were expected to redouble their efforts to improve the academic performance of the students too.

GNA

