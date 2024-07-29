Stanbic Bank supports emergency unit of Police Hospital  

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, July 29, GNA – Stanbic Bank, Ghana has donated GHC 50,000 to the Ghana Police Hospital’s emergency unit as part of the Bank’s efforts to support health care delivery in the country.

The donation is expected to boost the Hospital’s plans to establish an advanced emergency unit, significantly enhancing its ability to respond to medical emergencies and provide critical care.

Mr Richard Asare, Head of Public Sector Banking at Stanbic Bank, emphasised the Bank’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of communities.

He said that the Bank’s support for the health sector was a testament to its broader goal of fostering the development and well-being of Ghanaians.

He stated, “This donation is not merely a financial contribution; it is a fulfilment of our purpose as an institution. we say that Ghana is our home, and we drive her growth.”

Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, Head of Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank, reinforced the Bank’s dedication to making a positive impact on society beyond its economic contributions.

He said, “We exist to make not only economic impact in our society but to also contribute to the social and environmental spheres.”

Mr Afadzinu said the Bank’s initiatives aimed to address various societal needs, thereby ensuring a holistic approach to national development.

“This gesture underscores the Bank’s role as a key player in the social fabric of the nation, contributing not just financially, but also through meaningful partnerships that drive sustainable development.”

The Medical Director of the Police Hospital, DCOP Dr. (Med) Otu Nyarko, expressed appreciation to the Bank for the partnership and donation, saying it was a crucial step towards improving the quality of the emergency unit.

He noted that the enhanced emergency unit would greatly improve the Hospital’s capacity to provide timely and efficient medical care, which was vital in saving lives and improving health outcomes.

The team later toured the ongoing emergency unit project, showcasing the significant progress made so far.

During the tour, bank officials interacted with the hospital staff to understand the project’s needs better and explore further avenues of support.

Stanbic Bank pledged continued collaboration with the Hospital, committing to assist in various ways to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services.

GNA

