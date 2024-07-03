Scottish FA fined for ‘throwing of objects’ by fans during Euro 2024

London, July 2, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – The Scottish FA has been fined €3,375 ($3,621.43) for the “throwing of objects” during Scotland’s 1-1 group stage draw with Switzerland at Euro 2024.

The UEFA sanction followed a fine of €5,625 for the same offence by supporters in the 5-1 defeat by host country Germany in the first fixture in the tournament in Munich on June 14.

Switzerland were fined €24,250 for fans throwing objects during the game against Scotland on June 19.

Hungary were fined a total of €55,000 for the throwing of objects, and “transmitting a message not fit for a sports event” during their 1-0 win over Scotland in the final Group A match on June 23.

Steve Clarke’s side exited the tournament with one point from nine, failing again to reach the knockout stages of a major finals.

GNA

