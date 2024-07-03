Past students of Dzelukope-Vui Circuit engage BECE candidates  

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Dzelukope (VR), July 3, GNA – Some past students of Dzelukope-Vui Circuit, in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, have engaged final year students of the area ahead of this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The engagement, according to them, was to encourage and give them hope against the impending exams.

Mr Freeman Goba, leader of the team, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that they aimed to help mitigate the fallen standards of the BECE results in the Circuit.

“We have identified that BECE results keep declining in the area and we deem it necessary to engage this year’s candidates by guiding them to perform better.”

He explained that the findings revealed that some candidates in the area indulged in examination malpractices that needed urgent attention for redress.

The candidates, according to him, were taken through examination techniques and the best methods of selecting and answering questions during examinations.

“We are thankful to have Mr Lawrence Dogbatse, an Examiner at the West African Examination Council, who guided students on how to approach questions and the correct forms of tackling them.”

He appealed to parents, guardians, and the public to assist the candidates with the needed help for a successful exercise.

Madam Christine Yayra Tsikplornu and Mr Emmanuel Mawuli, headteachers at Dzelukope RC and EP Basic schools respectively, thanked the old students for the kind gesture.

They appealed to the organisers to extend the exercise to the JHS 1 and 2 students to enable them to position themselves ahead of time.

A total of 338 candidates from eight schools including Payless Preparatory, Bright Future Preparatory, Tetekope Global Evangelical Basic School, Vui Zion Basic, and Bishop Herman Basic School.

The rest are; Ketasco Basic, Dzelukope RC, and EP Schools are expected to take part in the exercise.

Some BECE candidates GNA interacted with, expressed optimism for better grades.

This year’s BECE is expected to commence from Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 12, whilst candidates offering Arabic would be provided with an additional session on Monday, July 15.

Meanwhile, Mr Ferdinand Amuzu, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service at Keta has since indicated that all preparations were in place for a successful exercise.

GNA

