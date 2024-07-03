Obese Foundation, UESD provides career counselling for JHS pupils in Anum  

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Anum (ER), July 03, GNA – Junior High School (JHS) students of Anum in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region have received guidance on career and psychosocial development.

The Daniel Ntow Obese Foundation (DNOF), a non-profit committed to youth development, collaborated with the Counselling Unit of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) to engage with hundreds of students from across the riverine community.

Madam Alimatu-Saadia Zakaria, Assistant Registrar at the Counselling Unit led the students in ways to explore career and job choices, urging them to consider their unique selves and environments in choosing futures they could excel in.

“A career is something that you enjoy doing in a way that will enable you to put up your best,” she said and stressed on the need for resilience and open mindedness to make the most of the endless job opportunities.

“You should not focus on being perfect, but rather take on whatever you want to do. Examine yourself and set goals. Be flexible in your thinking and make sure you learn from your mistakes so that you can bounce back,” The Assistant Registrar said.

She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the collaboration was a way for the higher institution to give back to society, adding that children possessed all the potentials but required nurturing and information about careers, and that the University was “ever ready” to join forces on such initiatives.

“Jobs are evolving, so there is the need for children to be up to the task, to know themselves, and to work in a way that they will be able to fit in the world in years to come. So, we are here to assist them as a university that cares about its community, we felt it important.”

Mr. Emmanuel Ayew-Sampson, a Counsellor with the University spoke on study habits, saying a foundation of quality learning habits remained key to conquering academic tasks and challenges.

Madam Elizabeth Obese, President of the Foundation said its focus on the youth stemmed from the passion the late Daniel Ntow Obese in whose honour the organisation was established, and who exhibited dedication in his lifetime.

She said although less than a year old, the Organisation had supported children in the Central Region where it was established, working along its five strategic objectives which included ICT training for children and youth.

Ms. Obese mentioned how working with the Directorate of ICT Services of University of Cape Coast, two batches of beneficiaries had graduated after 15 weeks of training.

She said the Foundation recognised the need to provide scholarship support for tertiary education in the wake of the Free SHS programme and was developing structures including a digital platform for beneficiary applications ahead of a scheduled roll out.

The event in Anum was part of a regional tour ongoing for the past three weeks, and Ms Obese spoke of the rational, calling for support from communities and international partners in sustaining the efforts.

“We observed that there is a gap among these groups of students. We normally concentrate on senior high school and then university. But then the foundation is also very critical so at DNOF, we are passionate to also tackle the JHS issue.

“We targeted to reach out to a thousand students for the year, but already exceeded the target. We believe that if they get this foundation it is going to shape their career path and it will also help them in their well being – how to establish friendships, how to maintain friendship.”

Students and teachers who spoke to the GNA after the event expressed content in the quality of the initiative.

Ms Love Nartey Tokoli, Headmistress of Anum Presbyterian JHS encouraged the Foundation and its partners to continue to promote guidance and counselling at the basic level and appealed to parents to collaborate with teachers in ensuring the right career paths for their wards.

She stated the need for resources to enhance teaching and learning including ICT tools and practical education tours and said the community and the government should support it.

GNA

