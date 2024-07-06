‘Ormi Stem Fair’: SHS student produces black spot stain remover 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA

Denu (VR), July 6, GNA – Miss Anlonya Queen Esther, a third-year student of Anlo Afiadenyigba SHS, has developed an eco-friendly black spot stain remover for household applications.

The product focused on its effectiveness considering the ingredient compatibility, stain remover efficacy, and environmental impact.

Miss Anlonya told the Ghana News Agency after presenting her project to the supervisors of the ongoing ‘Ormi Volta STEM Fair’ underway at the St Paul’s SHS at Denu in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

She explained that the product would be less expensive for all to use.

Miss Anlonya disclosed to the GNA that she used materials such as Coca-Cola, Iodized Salt, an empty detergent bottle, and liquid soap to get a solid black spot stain remover.

She said the product would remove stains on various surfaces such as tiles, bathroom fixtures, counter-tops, and others.

The purpose of the product, she said, would be to create more jobs and ensure proper hygienic conditions.

The Fair, the GNA observed, would also shape new ideas for creativity among Ghanaian school-going students.

A total of 19 Schools drawn from both SHS and JHS across Volta are displaying several innovations and creativity of the two-day event.

It is expected to end on Saturday, July 7 with public viewing and durbar to create awareness of the need to champion STEM education for growth.

