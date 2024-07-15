SSNIT Hotel Sale: Organised Labour calls off strike  

Accra, July 15, GNA – Organised Labour has asked its members to resume work on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, after it concluded an emergency meeting on Monday July 15, 2024.

The worker unions declared industrial action on Friday, July 12, 2024, protesting the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) decision to sell 60 percent stake in four local hotels.

Leadership of Organised Labour, on Monday, confirmed in a statement that SSNIT had communicated officially a decision to terminate the transaction.

That notwithstanding, Organised Labour wants SSNIT to “address all outstanding issues related to the management of pensions” else they will “advise” themselves.

SSNIT decision to terminate the transaction came after Rock City Hotel, withdrew its bid for the four hotels on Friday.

Rock City Hotel, in a letter dated July 12, 2024, and addressed to the Director General of SSNIT, said withdrawal of the bid was due to stakeholder concerns over the sale of the hotels.

It noted that, “negative” public commentary about the transaction indicated that SSNIT did not “engage stakeholders enough” on the decision to sell its 60 percent stake in the hotels.

“Following the commentary monitored…We believe that such negativity is not only injurious to our brand but also jeopardises the success of the investment we intend to make in these hotels,” Rock City said in the letter.

Rock City, in the notice, also gave consent to SSNIT to publish “all or parts” of the bid documents for public scrutiny, “in the interest of accountability and transparency when it becomes necessary.”

The hotels in which SSNIT is offloading its 60 percent asset include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, and Elmina Beach Resort.

GNA

