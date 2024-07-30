NGO donates borehole, laptops to Nana Nketsia M/A Basic School 

By Emmanuel Gamson/ Gladys Abakah

Essikado (W/R), July 30, GNA – The TWST4Girls, an American-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated a borehole to provide potable water for students of Nana Nketsia M/A Basic School and its surrounding areas at Essikado in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

It also donated 20 laptop computers to the School’s Library to aid in the teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Ms Sydney Ealy, Founder and Executive Director of TWST4Girls, speaking at a ceremony to donate the items, said the gesture formed part of her outfit’s resolve to support the school with the materials needed to improve upon the quality of education within the area.

She said they have been visiting the Essikado community and saw the need to provide access to clean water for the school and the community at large while enhancing the teaching and learning of ICT.

She mentioned that TWST4Girls sought to inspire children to learn in a conducive space that would help them to become successful and give back to their communities, thus, they would continue to support the community to promote access to quality education in the area.

She urged the school and community authorities to ensure good maintenance of the boreholes and laptops to guarantee their longevity.

Mr Jonathan Akuamoah, Chief Executive Officer of Team CSR Ghana, a local NGO, that partnered with TWST4Girls to execute the project, expressed satisfaction with the donation saying, the borehole would be of great help to the Essikado community and the school.

He noted that the partnership between the two Organisations had culminated in the donation of over 120 boreholes across the country.

Mr Abanquah Asare Listowel, Headmaster of Nana Nketsia M/A Basic School, commended the donors for the kind gesture and said the boreholes and laptops had come at a time when they needed them the most.

He appealed to other benevolent organisations to emulate the efforts of the TWST4Girls and support the school with other materials like books and sports gear to aid in the effective teaching and learning process.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

