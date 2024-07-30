Government asked to invest more in IT solutions 

By Christopher Tetteh



Sunyani, July 30, GNA – Mr Seth Duodu, a Council Member AirDAO, a block-chain digital technology promotion company, has advised the government to invest more in digital technology solutions to secure the digital space for students.



He said opportunities ought to be provided for students to build their information technology solutions on a centralized platform.



AirDAO is a company that supports local communities in technology and digital innovation programmes.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Duodu highlighted the crucial role of IT in development, saying IT held the key to advancing the nation’s future and economic growth.



That is why the company is collaborating with universities to promote and advance ICT in Africa, Asia, India, and Latin America.



“AirDAO ensures technology and digitization students build their IT solutions on a centralized platform for security and transparency of their works,” he stated.



As the leading sponsor of the Third Annual Technology Fair of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, Mr Duodu said he was optimistic that with IT, the nation could produce the next generation of leaders who would leverage digital technology and bring the development of the country to the next level.

