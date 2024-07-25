MOYS clears the air on hotels

By Rihana Adam

Accra, July 25, GNA – Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has denied allegations against his outfit over unpaid hotel bills after the 13th African Games hosted by Ghana recently.

Media reports this week suggested that the Ministry was still owing 40 hotels after hosting the continental multi-sports event.

At a press conference held on Wednesday, July 24, Mr. Ussif said, they engaged the services of 40 hotels for the competition, out of which 28 had been paid fully, whilst the remaining 16 had received almost 40% of their money.

According to the minister the reports out there were not accurate.

Commenting on some Multipurpose Youth Resource Centres which had been abandoned, the minister admitted that there were challenges with some of the projects but added that some have also seen significant progress.

“In Wa both phases one and two are almost above 95% complete, whilst the Koforidua centre had been commissioned by the President of the Republic and it’s in use.

“In Greater Accra, the Azumah Nelson Youth Centre, Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region, Yendi in the Northern Region and Narvrongo in the Upper East Region encountered some challenges with contractors but would be resolved.”

Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA) said they are expecting the release of the District Assembly Common Fund in the coming weeks for contractors to resume work.

GNA

