Motorcyclist, two pillion dead after being hit by bus

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) July 9, GNA – Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) has reported that three persons has been crashed to death after they were hit by a bus while travelling on Saturday night at Kpando-Kope, in Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

Information obtained by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that, the three persons were returning from a funeral at Asukawkaw, heading to Tokuroano Ayerafie- Battor, when the bus from behind crashed their motorbike and run over them.

The source said the rider and one pillion died on the spot, while the other person, who sustained various degrees of head injuries died when being rushed to the WoraWora Government Hospital for treatment.

Corporal Zakaria Asharift of the MTTD at Dambai told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that the bodies of the deceased were conveyed to WoraWora Government Hospital morgue for preservation while investigations were underway to ascertain what caused the accident.

GNA sighted the accident vehicle towed to Regional MTTD head office at Dambai for safekeeping and testing.

