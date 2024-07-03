Ministry validates first ever sector-led Ghana Tourism Policy 

Accra, July 3, GNA – The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Wednesday announced the validation of the first-ever comprehensive sector-led tourism policy aimed at revitalising the sector and promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in Ghana.

The policy, developed after extensive consultations with stakeholders, outlines a strategic framework to enhance the tourism experience, preserve cultural heritage, and ensure environmental sustainability.

This will serve as a philosophical and directional blueprint to guide all tourism activities in the country.

The national validation of the Policy will be held at the Serene Hotel in Ho from July 10 – 11 2024.

The collaborative partners are the Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and GIZ Ghana, working on behalf of the German Government.

Ghana’s tourism has blossomed into a major economic force and the validation of the policy marks a significant milestone in the Ministry’s commitment to using tourism as a key driver of economic development.

“It is the fourth-highest foreign exchange earner and employs two in ten persons,” a release issued by the Ministry said.

Despite the successes chalked over the years, the absence of an overarching policy that provided general principles and guidelines on tourism had created a lacuna, in which case numerous interventions were isolated and not connected within a broad frame of tourism development, it said.

The Ministry, therefore, developed a draft Ghana Tourism Policy to serve as a philosophical and directional blueprint to guide all tourism activities in the country.

The policy introduces innovative measures to support local communities, foster adventure and eco-tourism, collaborate with relevant institutions to mainstream and institutionalise the Diaspora and migrants in Ghana, and promote the country as a year-round destination.

It emphasised the importance of digital transformation in tourism, encouraging the adoption of new technologies for improved visitor experience, the release said.

“The policy addresses the need for infrastructure development, improved accessibility, and the enhancement of safety and security standards to ensure that the country remains a competitive and attractive destination for international and domestic tourists and/or travellers.”

“The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is dedicated to implementing this policyeffectively, with a focus on quality, excellence, and partnership with all tourism sector players”.

