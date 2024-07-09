MCE calls on public to protect the environment during the raining season

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Ahwetieso (W/R), July 9, GNA – Mr Benjamin Kessie, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa Nsuaem, has advised the public to properly protect their environment during and after the rainy season.

He said during this period, they usually record lots of rainfall in the municipality, and it usually came with potential hazards such as flooding.

The MCE therefore urged residents to take precautionary measures, remain vigilant and proactive to ensure the safety of lives and property

Mr Kessie gave the advice at Ahwetieso when he had his quarterly press briefing aimed to keep citizens informed about ongoing projects, developmental plans, and challenges faced by the assembly.

He tasked the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Information Services Department (ISD) and the media to continue to create awareness because disseminating timely and accurate information could prevent any form of distraction likely to occur.

Additionally, the MCE said the press briefing served as a platform for addressing public concerns, gathering feedback, and upholding a participatory approach to local governance.

In terms of achievements, the assembly has improved its road networks, enhanced healthcare facilities, and successfully implemented various educational programmes. These accomplishments are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our public servants, assembly members, private sector development partners and communities.

One of the notable accomplishments has been the construction of a 1.2 kilometre concrete pavement block on the Nsuta-Tamso road. The project which is expected to be completed in October 2024, is a collaboration between the Municipal Assembly and Ghana Manganese Company Limited under their Public/Private Partnership policy.

Plans were also far advanced to reshape selected deplorable major feeder roads in the municipality. These efforts would help link adjoining communities and boost economic activities by facilitating easier movement of goods and services

On waste management, he said the assembly had seen a significant reduction in indiscriminate dumping of waste. The introduction of “Operation Clean Your Frontage” campaign has promoted a sense of responsibility among residents, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment.

He said to maintain a cleaner environment, the assembly would soon procure a 5No. communal refuse container, added that, “We are also undertaking a mass exercise to clear every heap refuse site in the municipality”.

“As we approach the upcoming general election on December 7, 2024, I urge all stakeholders to protect the peace and unity we have enjoyed over the years. Our progress and development depend on a stable and harmonious environment.

Let us conduct ourselves with respect and tolerance before, during, and after the elections, and ensure that our actions reflect the values we hold,” said the MCE.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

