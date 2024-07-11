Mali’s military government to allow political parties to resume work

Bamako, Jul. 11, (dpa/GNA) – Mali’s transitional military government said on Thursday that it would allow political parties to resume operations after a three-month suspension.

The government, spearheaded by Interim President Assimi Goïta, suspended political parties’ activities in April after a coalition of parties and civil society organizations called for democratic elections and threatened legal action.

Goïta’s military administration seized power in a coup d’état in 2021. It postponed a presidential election last scheduled for February 2024 “for technical reasons” without setting a new date.

Since the coup, the Malian army has systematically distanced itself from European partners such as its former colonizer France, instead increasingly relying on Russian mercenary groups for support.

The military government also pressured the UN’s stabilization mission in Mali (MINUSMA) to end its work in the country in late 2023.

GNA

