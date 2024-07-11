Low number of HIV cases in Adaklu due to Intensified Education, Sensitisation 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Tsriefe (V/R), July 11, GNA – Mr. Samuel Yao Atidzah, Executive Director of GOSANET Foundation, a Health NGO operating in the Adaklu district, has attributed the low number of People Living With HIV (PLHIV) in the Adaklu district to intensified education and sensitization of the people.

Mr. Atidzah was speaking to the Ghana News Agency about the Volta Region HIV Fact SHEET released by the Ghana Aids Commission (GAC) at Adaklu Tsriefe in the Adaklu district.

According to the Fact Sheet there were 236 PLWHIV in the Adaklu district, making it the district with the least HIV patients in the Volta region.

According to the Sheet, the district also has the least prevalence rate of 0.93 percent in the region.

Mr. Atidzah said though the district had no hospital, it had 15 health facilities that were doing HIV testing but most people in the district preferred going to the Ho Municipal Hospital and the Volta Regional Teaching Hospital for testing due to stigmitization.

“The data of such people who tested positive for the disease are captured in that of Ho Municipal and not Adaklu district,” he disclosed.

He said the GAC and the Ghana Health Service did not release any funds to NGOs in the district to use in the fight against HIV.

The Executive Director stated that GOSANET Foundation has integrated HIV/AIDS activities into its programmes alongside malaria prevention, which was being funded by the Global Fund.

He assured that his outfit would continue its sensitization in communities, schools, churches and mosques to help reduce the HIV prevalence rate in the district.

He urged other NGOs working in the district not to relent on their efforts in sensitizing the people, especially the youth.

Mr. Atidzah reiterated that the only sure ways to stop the spread of the disease were to refrain from pre-marital sex, promote the use of condoms and stop the stigmitization and discrimination against people living with the disease.

GNA

