GOSANET Foundation sensitises basic schools in Adaklu district on malaria prevention  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Helekpe (V/R), July 11, GNA – GOSANET Foundation, a Health NGO operating in the Adaklu district, has carried out Community-Level Social and Behavioral Change Communication (SBCC) activities on malaria prevention and control in four Basic Schools in the Adaklu district.

The schools were Adaklu Goefe District Assembly (D/A) Primary, Adaklu Sikama Basic, Adaklu Helekpe D/A Junior High and Adaklu Helekpe Evangelical Presbyterian Primary schools.

Mr. Samuel Yao Atidzah, Executive Director of GOSANET Foundation, addressing the students at the Adaklu Helekpe JHS, said malaria was a very dangerous disease and if not treated early could lead to a lot of complications.

He mentioned some of the complications such as brain damage, accumulated fluid in the lungs and kidney or liver failure.

He said it could also cause damage to the red blood cells which could result in anemia, adding “all these conditions could be life threatening.”

Mr. Atidzah therefore advised the students to be advocates of the creation of malaria awareness and prevention in their communities, especially their homes.

He entreated them to always sleep under the insecticide treated mosquito nets distributed to them.

Mr. Atidzah told the Ghana News Agency that the Foundation with funding from the Global Fund was working in 15 selected communities in the district to create awareness in malaria control and prevention.

He noted that they were working hard to cover 80 per cent of communities that were at risk of malaria by 2025.

The Executive Director stated that they hoped to provide an appropriate diagnosis to all malaria cases in the district.

He said the Foundation was doing its best to ensure that 95 per cent of the people in the district used at least one form of malaria preventive measure.

Mr. Atidzah disclosed that they have visited over 95 per cent of schools, churches, mosques, communities and markets in the district with the malaria prevention and control education message.

GNA

