Let’s guard the youth against engagement with extremists — Crime Officer 

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga

Kantia, July 21 GNA – Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Edmond Yaw Asante, Upper East Regional Crime Officer, has called for the need to guard the youth against engagement with extremist groups to cause crimes in communities.

He described the youth as ‘oxygen ‘of every community and said this when he said when addressed he the Kantia community in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region as part community engagement with the Police on violent extremism.

DSP Asante said young people could easily be used to perpetuate violent crimes by extremists to achieve their aims and the youth should be guarded against such acts.

The one-day community dialogue session with the security Services especially the Police is part of the European Union sponsored project dubbed: “Preventing and containing Violent Extremism (PCVE), organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to promote peace, tolerance and containing Violent Extremism and Vigilantism at the district level before, during and after the 2024 general elections.

It was aimed at creating a platform for the security services and the community members to interact to diffuse suspicion, build trust to improve relations.

Speaking on the theme, DSP Asante noted that, “Violent extremists and terrorists are human beings whose presence in any community align with young people, and play on their vulnerabilities, whilst condoning and supporting needs of the youth to draw them closer to them to commit crimes.

“Before such extremists come, they do underground checks, look for the vulnerable people, the conditions in the community, take advantage of the situation by supporting them be it financial and when the youth cause the violent crime, they in turn justify such actions.”

Stressing on the old proverb that “the devil finds work for idle hands,” DSP Asante said by buying into extremist ideas, the youth would begin to oppose decisions of the community people, distance themselves from community engagements, among others.

“Never underrate the presence of strangers in your community,” he warned and added that because whatever they do to support you, they will take it back by taking something precious of yours because they have already conditioned the minds of the young people.”

He described impacts of extremists’ activities as destructive since their actions can change economic behaviour of the people, destroy infrastructure, increase biological losses, and foster broken relationships, promote environmental damages, as well as destroy the moral fiber and cultural settings of states and international trade.

He urged the community members to say something if they see something and encouraged them to also talk to opinion leaders, assemblymen, and chiefs who would in turn liaise with the Police for their intervention.

To curb extremism, DSP Asante encouraged the community not to foment conflicts but adopt the culture of mediation and engagement when conflicts arise.

He also urged the community members to prevent strangers from joining their social gatherings since such actions enabled extremists to engage the youth who are attracted to their gifts and donations.

Ms Saadia Baba Sampana , District Director of NCCE stressed her outfit’s role in sensitising the citizenry on importance of promoting sustainable democracy.

She said as the general elections drew closer it was important to bring the community closer to the Police to ease relationships and easy interaction.

Ms Sampana noted the porous nature of Ghana’s boarders and current happenings of extremists’ activities in the neighboring countries of Burkina Faso and said Ghana was vulnerable to any eventualities and encouraged the community to report strange activities of people in the community to the police to protect life and property.

In attendance were personnel of Ghana National Fire Service, women, and youth. and the chief of Kantia , Naba Gelkunkuaa Naambire Frank Azaaya who chaired the programme.

GNA

